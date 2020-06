Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Charming La Palma Village Town House!! Two Story Upstairs has 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathrooms. Hardwood flooring .Private Patio has a direct access to the detached two car Garage. Central Cooling & Heating system. The complex features a club house and two swimming pools. Schools include Kennedy High School, Oxford Academy or Walker middle school. Conveniently located close to parks, schools and freeway access. This truly is a must see!!!