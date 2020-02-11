16410 Fitzpatrick Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

"THE GLEN" IS TRULY ONE OF THE MOST DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOODS IN LA MIRADA'S HILLSBOROUGH COMMUNITY. Very nice development surrounded by lush mature trees and lots of greenbelts. Quiet, relaxing community ambiance and surroundings are very well kept by Association. Comfortable two-story model with no one above or below; three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Awesome end-unit (attached only one side) location with no neighbor in the front and just a few steps to the swimming pool/spa. Fabulous open floor plan with dramatic cathedral ceilings and modern layout for perfect entertaining. Lots of windows make this property extremely light, bright and airy. Upscale living room with cozy fireplace, main floor bedroom and bathroom, gorgeous laminate flooring throughout, mirrored closet doors, handy inside laundry (standard size/not stacked). Open, spacious remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, solarium windows, granite counter tops and casual dining area. Elegant master bedroom with dual sinks, oval tub and walk-in closet. Two fully fenced brick patios (front & rear) for gardening, pets or bbq --- also perfect for outdoor entertaining. Direct access to the 2 car garage and a few steps away from plenty of guest parking. Enjoy Association pool & spa nearby. Beautifully landscaped grounds. Very convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, banks, grocery markets, transportation and golf courses. This is the perfect opportunity to live in La Mirada!