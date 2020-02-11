All apartments in La Mirada
Find more places like 16410 Fitzpatrick Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
16410 Fitzpatrick Court
Last updated February 11 2020 at 2:45 PM

16410 Fitzpatrick Court

16410 Fitzpatrick Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mirada
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

16410 Fitzpatrick Court, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
"THE GLEN" IS TRULY ONE OF THE MOST DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOODS IN LA MIRADA'S HILLSBOROUGH COMMUNITY. Very nice development surrounded by lush mature trees and lots of greenbelts. Quiet, relaxing community ambiance and surroundings are very well kept by Association. Comfortable two-story model with no one above or below; three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Awesome end-unit (attached only one side) location with no neighbor in the front and just a few steps to the swimming pool/spa. Fabulous open floor plan with dramatic cathedral ceilings and modern layout for perfect entertaining. Lots of windows make this property extremely light, bright and airy. Upscale living room with cozy fireplace, main floor bedroom and bathroom, gorgeous laminate flooring throughout, mirrored closet doors, handy inside laundry (standard size/not stacked). Open, spacious remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, solarium windows, granite counter tops and casual dining area. Elegant master bedroom with dual sinks, oval tub and walk-in closet. Two fully fenced brick patios (front & rear) for gardening, pets or bbq --- also perfect for outdoor entertaining. Direct access to the 2 car garage and a few steps away from plenty of guest parking. Enjoy Association pool & spa nearby. Beautifully landscaped grounds. Very convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, banks, grocery markets, transportation and golf courses. This is the perfect opportunity to live in La Mirada!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16410 Fitzpatrick Court have any available units?
16410 Fitzpatrick Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 16410 Fitzpatrick Court have?
Some of 16410 Fitzpatrick Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16410 Fitzpatrick Court currently offering any rent specials?
16410 Fitzpatrick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16410 Fitzpatrick Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16410 Fitzpatrick Court is pet friendly.
Does 16410 Fitzpatrick Court offer parking?
Yes, 16410 Fitzpatrick Court offers parking.
Does 16410 Fitzpatrick Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16410 Fitzpatrick Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16410 Fitzpatrick Court have a pool?
Yes, 16410 Fitzpatrick Court has a pool.
Does 16410 Fitzpatrick Court have accessible units?
No, 16410 Fitzpatrick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16410 Fitzpatrick Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16410 Fitzpatrick Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16410 Fitzpatrick Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16410 Fitzpatrick Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Mirada 3 BedroomsLa Mirada Apartments with Garage
La Mirada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mirada Apartments with Parking
La Mirada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles