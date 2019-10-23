All apartments in La Mirada
16214 Peppertree Lane

16214 Peppertree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16214 Peppertree Lane, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A great two story home on a premium lot in the Knolls of Hillsbourgh. The 1st floor features a dining area with an open two story ceiling in the living room, which has a view of the arched loft area upstairs. The kitchen has new appliances, new granite countertops and backsplash, new light fixtures, new hood, new breakfast bar and shares an open floor plan with the family room which has a fireplace. There is also a1/2 bath on this level. This home also has new high quality flooring throughout, light fixtures and a remodeled staircase. The 2nd floor consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 hall bathroom, 1 master bathroom with a walk in closet, and a loft. Backyard has a pergola covered sitting area off the family room with views of the La Habra Hills. There is also an Association pool nearby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16214 Peppertree Lane have any available units?
16214 Peppertree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 16214 Peppertree Lane have?
Some of 16214 Peppertree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16214 Peppertree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16214 Peppertree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16214 Peppertree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16214 Peppertree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 16214 Peppertree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16214 Peppertree Lane offers parking.
Does 16214 Peppertree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16214 Peppertree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16214 Peppertree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16214 Peppertree Lane has a pool.
Does 16214 Peppertree Lane have accessible units?
No, 16214 Peppertree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16214 Peppertree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16214 Peppertree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16214 Peppertree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16214 Peppertree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

