16214 Peppertree Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

A great two story home on a premium lot in the Knolls of Hillsbourgh. The 1st floor features a dining area with an open two story ceiling in the living room, which has a view of the arched loft area upstairs. The kitchen has new appliances, new granite countertops and backsplash, new light fixtures, new hood, new breakfast bar and shares an open floor plan with the family room which has a fireplace. There is also a1/2 bath on this level. This home also has new high quality flooring throughout, light fixtures and a remodeled staircase. The 2nd floor consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 hall bathroom, 1 master bathroom with a walk in closet, and a loft. Backyard has a pergola covered sitting area off the family room with views of the La Habra Hills. There is also an Association pool nearby