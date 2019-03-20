16037 Promontory Place

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This Hillsborough Beauty Is Like A Brand New Home!! Gorgeous Interior Remodel Created By a Professional Designer Just

Completed. All New Kitchen Cabinets, Quartz Counter Tops, Custom Back Splash, Stainless Steel Sink, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven

Combo, Microwave. All Bathrooms Completely Remodeled with New Vanities And Toilets. Master Bath with Dual Sinks, Combo

Soaker Tub and Shower, Walls Tiled to the Ceiling. New Custom Wrought Iron Stair Railings and Banister. New Laminate Wood

Flooring Throughout. New Base Boards, Crown Molding and Fresh Paint on Every Wall.