Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
16037 Promontory Place
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:37 AM

16037 Promontory Place

16037 Promontory Place · No Longer Available
Location

16037 Promontory Place, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This Hillsborough Beauty Is Like A Brand New Home!! Gorgeous Interior Remodel Created By a Professional Designer Just
Completed. All New Kitchen Cabinets, Quartz Counter Tops, Custom Back Splash, Stainless Steel Sink, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven
Combo, Microwave. All Bathrooms Completely Remodeled with New Vanities And Toilets. Master Bath with Dual Sinks, Combo
Soaker Tub and Shower, Walls Tiled to the Ceiling. New Custom Wrought Iron Stair Railings and Banister. New Laminate Wood
Flooring Throughout. New Base Boards, Crown Molding and Fresh Paint on Every Wall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16037 Promontory Place have any available units?
16037 Promontory Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 16037 Promontory Place have?
Some of 16037 Promontory Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16037 Promontory Place currently offering any rent specials?
16037 Promontory Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16037 Promontory Place pet-friendly?
No, 16037 Promontory Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 16037 Promontory Place offer parking?
No, 16037 Promontory Place does not offer parking.
Does 16037 Promontory Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16037 Promontory Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16037 Promontory Place have a pool?
No, 16037 Promontory Place does not have a pool.
Does 16037 Promontory Place have accessible units?
No, 16037 Promontory Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16037 Promontory Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16037 Promontory Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 16037 Promontory Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16037 Promontory Place does not have units with air conditioning.
