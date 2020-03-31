All apartments in La Mirada
Find more places like 15617 Dalmatian Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
15617 Dalmatian Avenue
Last updated March 31 2020 at 6:37 PM

15617 Dalmatian Avenue

15617 Dalmation Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mirada
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

15617 Dalmation Avenue, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
3 Beds + 2 Baths, Laminate floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15617 Dalmatian Avenue have any available units?
15617 Dalmatian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
Is 15617 Dalmatian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15617 Dalmatian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15617 Dalmatian Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15617 Dalmatian Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15617 Dalmatian Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15617 Dalmatian Avenue offers parking.
Does 15617 Dalmatian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15617 Dalmatian Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15617 Dalmatian Avenue have a pool?
No, 15617 Dalmatian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15617 Dalmatian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15617 Dalmatian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15617 Dalmatian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15617 Dalmatian Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15617 Dalmatian Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15617 Dalmatian Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Mirada 3 BedroomsLa Mirada Apartments with Garage
La Mirada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mirada Apartments with Parking
La Mirada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles