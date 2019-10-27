All apartments in La Mirada
Find more places like 15230 Ocaso Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
15230 Ocaso Avenue
Last updated October 27 2019 at 7:04 AM

15230 Ocaso Avenue

15230 Ocaso Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mirada
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

15230 Ocaso Avenue, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Don't miss this lovely updated 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs end unit in the gated Los Olivos Condominium community with balcony off the living room/dining room. Newly painted with neutral paint, light laminate flooring and updated tiled baths make this air conditioned unit a great place to call home. The kitchen is lovely with brand new granite counters and newly installed stainless steel range, microwave and dishwasher. Amenities in Los Olivos include a large Clubhouse available to rent for events through the HOA, 2 gated pools, a large gated spa, tennis courts, a fitness room, landscaped with lighted walkways, community mailbox and laundry room; and covered carport parking with 2 assigned spaces including a lockable storage closet. Rent includes home warranty coverage, water and community trash picked up 5 times per week (Mon/Tues/Thurs/Fri/Sat), lawn, pool & spa and all recreational facilities maintained by the HOA. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and freeways....just pack and move!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15230 Ocaso Avenue have any available units?
15230 Ocaso Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 15230 Ocaso Avenue have?
Some of 15230 Ocaso Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15230 Ocaso Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15230 Ocaso Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15230 Ocaso Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15230 Ocaso Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15230 Ocaso Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15230 Ocaso Avenue offers parking.
Does 15230 Ocaso Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15230 Ocaso Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15230 Ocaso Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15230 Ocaso Avenue has a pool.
Does 15230 Ocaso Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15230 Ocaso Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15230 Ocaso Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15230 Ocaso Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15230 Ocaso Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15230 Ocaso Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Mirada 3 BedroomsLa Mirada Apartments with Garage
La Mirada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mirada Apartments with Parking
La Mirada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles