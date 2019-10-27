15230 Ocaso Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub tennis court

Don't miss this lovely updated 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs end unit in the gated Los Olivos Condominium community with balcony off the living room/dining room. Newly painted with neutral paint, light laminate flooring and updated tiled baths make this air conditioned unit a great place to call home. The kitchen is lovely with brand new granite counters and newly installed stainless steel range, microwave and dishwasher. Amenities in Los Olivos include a large Clubhouse available to rent for events through the HOA, 2 gated pools, a large gated spa, tennis courts, a fitness room, landscaped with lighted walkways, community mailbox and laundry room; and covered carport parking with 2 assigned spaces including a lockable storage closet. Rent includes home warranty coverage, water and community trash picked up 5 times per week (Mon/Tues/Thurs/Fri/Sat), lawn, pool & spa and all recreational facilities maintained by the HOA. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and freeways....just pack and move!!!