15104 Valeda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This fabulous one story single family home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, on a corner 7,654 square foot lot, is located near award winning schools. The kitchen, with recessed lighting and plenty of counter space, complements the stainless steel French door refrigerator, dish washer, and trash compacter beautifully. The home comes with central air and heating while ceiling fans accompany all the rooms. There’s a 2-car Attached Garage and Covered backyard patio, great for hosting. The proximity to Biola University, shopping centers, and delicious eateries, are phenomenal for this area. Come check it out.