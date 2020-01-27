All apartments in La Mirada
15104 Valeda Drive

Location

15104 Valeda Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This fabulous one story single family home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, on a corner 7,654 square foot lot, is located near award winning schools. The kitchen, with recessed lighting and plenty of counter space, complements the stainless steel French door refrigerator, dish washer, and trash compacter beautifully. The home comes with central air and heating while ceiling fans accompany all the rooms. There’s a 2-car Attached Garage and Covered backyard patio, great for hosting. The proximity to Biola University, shopping centers, and delicious eateries, are phenomenal for this area. Come check it out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15104 Valeda Drive have any available units?
15104 Valeda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 15104 Valeda Drive have?
Some of 15104 Valeda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15104 Valeda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15104 Valeda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15104 Valeda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15104 Valeda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15104 Valeda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15104 Valeda Drive offers parking.
Does 15104 Valeda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15104 Valeda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15104 Valeda Drive have a pool?
No, 15104 Valeda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15104 Valeda Drive have accessible units?
No, 15104 Valeda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15104 Valeda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15104 Valeda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15104 Valeda Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15104 Valeda Drive has units with air conditioning.

