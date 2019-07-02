All apartments in La Mirada
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

15014 Ocaso Avenue

15014 Ocaso Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15014 Ocaso Avenue, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful End unit town home in gated community. Bright and airy open floor plan. The home features a living room with fireplace, dining room with balcony, kitchen with breakfast bar opens to family room. Rich wood floors are laid throughout the main areas. The private master bedroom includes remodeled master bath separate shower, tub and walk-in closet. There is also a private balcony overlooking the trees. Direct access 900 square foot garage with a bonus area that can be used as an office, gym or additional storage. Once you are inside this spacious townhouse you will feel as though you are in a single family. Convenient inside laundry room. Community features Association Pool & Spa, Walking distance to major stores , entertainment, Parks, Schools and Golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15014 Ocaso Avenue have any available units?
15014 Ocaso Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 15014 Ocaso Avenue have?
Some of 15014 Ocaso Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15014 Ocaso Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15014 Ocaso Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15014 Ocaso Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15014 Ocaso Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15014 Ocaso Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15014 Ocaso Avenue offers parking.
Does 15014 Ocaso Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15014 Ocaso Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15014 Ocaso Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15014 Ocaso Avenue has a pool.
Does 15014 Ocaso Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15014 Ocaso Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15014 Ocaso Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15014 Ocaso Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15014 Ocaso Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15014 Ocaso Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
