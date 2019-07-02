15014 Ocaso Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful End unit town home in gated community. Bright and airy open floor plan. The home features a living room with fireplace, dining room with balcony, kitchen with breakfast bar opens to family room. Rich wood floors are laid throughout the main areas. The private master bedroom includes remodeled master bath separate shower, tub and walk-in closet. There is also a private balcony overlooking the trees. Direct access 900 square foot garage with a bonus area that can be used as an office, gym or additional storage. Once you are inside this spacious townhouse you will feel as though you are in a single family. Convenient inside laundry room. Community features Association Pool & Spa, Walking distance to major stores , entertainment, Parks, Schools and Golf course.