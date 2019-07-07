All apartments in La Mirada
14803 Biola Avenue
Last updated July 7 2019 at 4:14 PM

14803 Biola Avenue

14803 Biola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14803 Biola Avenue, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Remodel finally finished! This 3 bed 2 bath has is in a desirable neighborhood within easy walking distance to shops and to Biola University. Everything about it is spacious: large living room, very large bedrooms, and a large backyard to boot. New paint in front rooms and new gorgeous flooring throughout. Landscaping recently redone to feature beautiful native plants and keep those water bills low.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14803 Biola Avenue have any available units?
14803 Biola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14803 Biola Avenue have?
Some of 14803 Biola Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14803 Biola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14803 Biola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14803 Biola Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14803 Biola Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14803 Biola Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14803 Biola Avenue offers parking.
Does 14803 Biola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14803 Biola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14803 Biola Avenue have a pool?
No, 14803 Biola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14803 Biola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14803 Biola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14803 Biola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14803 Biola Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14803 Biola Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14803 Biola Avenue has units with air conditioning.
