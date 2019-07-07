14803 Biola Avenue

Amenities
Remodel finally finished! This 3 bed 2 bath has is in a desirable neighborhood within easy walking distance to shops and to Biola University. Everything about it is spacious: large living room, very large bedrooms, and a large backyard to boot. New paint in front rooms and new gorgeous flooring throughout. Landscaping recently redone to feature beautiful native plants and keep those water bills low.
