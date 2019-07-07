14803 Biola Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Remodel finally finished! This 3 bed 2 bath has is in a desirable neighborhood within easy walking distance to shops and to Biola University. Everything about it is spacious: large living room, very large bedrooms, and a large backyard to boot. New paint in front rooms and new gorgeous flooring throughout. Landscaping recently redone to feature beautiful native plants and keep those water bills low.

Remodel finally finished! This 3 bed 2 bath has is in a desirable neighborhood within easy walking distance to shops and to Biola University. Everything about it is spacious: large living room, very large bedrooms, and a large backyard to boot. New paint in front rooms and new gorgeous flooring throughout. Landscaping recently redone to feature beautiful native plants and keep those water bills low.