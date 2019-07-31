Amazing Location In La Mirada! "Pride Of Ownership Biola Neighborhood". Hard To Find 4 Bedrooms (All With Ceiling Fans). Fresh paint throughout! Master Bedroom Has It's Own 3/4 Bath! Newer Central Air Conditioning Unit. Copper Plumbing! Upgraded Windows! Cozy Fireplace In Living Room! Wood Parquet Flooring In Living Room! Double Detached Garage! Walking Distance To Award Winning "Gardenhill Elementary And Hutchinson Jr. High" Biola University Around The Corner! Owner is not considering Biola multi-student situation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14773 Mansa Dr have any available units?
14773 Mansa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14773 Mansa Dr have?
Some of 14773 Mansa Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14773 Mansa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14773 Mansa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.