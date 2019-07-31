14773 Mansa Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing Location In La Mirada! "Pride Of Ownership Biola Neighborhood". Hard To Find 4 Bedrooms (All With Ceiling Fans). Fresh paint throughout! Master Bedroom Has It's Own 3/4 Bath! Newer Central Air Conditioning Unit. Copper Plumbing! Upgraded Windows! Cozy Fireplace In Living Room! Wood Parquet Flooring In Living Room! Double Detached Garage! Walking Distance To Award Winning "Gardenhill Elementary And Hutchinson Jr. High" Biola University Around The Corner! Owner is not considering Biola multi-student situation.