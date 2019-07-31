All apartments in La Mirada
14773 Mansa Dr

14773 Mansa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14773 Mansa Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing Location In La Mirada! "Pride Of Ownership Biola Neighborhood". Hard To Find 4 Bedrooms (All With Ceiling Fans). Fresh paint throughout! Master Bedroom Has It's Own 3/4 Bath! Newer Central Air Conditioning Unit. Copper Plumbing! Upgraded Windows! Cozy Fireplace In Living Room! Wood Parquet Flooring In Living Room! Double Detached Garage! Walking Distance To Award Winning "Gardenhill Elementary And Hutchinson Jr. High" Biola University Around The Corner! Owner is not considering Biola multi-student situation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14773 Mansa Dr have any available units?
14773 Mansa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14773 Mansa Dr have?
Some of 14773 Mansa Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14773 Mansa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14773 Mansa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14773 Mansa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14773 Mansa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 14773 Mansa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14773 Mansa Dr offers parking.
Does 14773 Mansa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14773 Mansa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14773 Mansa Dr have a pool?
No, 14773 Mansa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14773 Mansa Dr have accessible units?
No, 14773 Mansa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14773 Mansa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14773 Mansa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14773 Mansa Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14773 Mansa Dr has units with air conditioning.
