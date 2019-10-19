14738 Jalisco Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This awesome house boasts 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, with a Spacious Beautiful Kitchen and Remodeled Bathrooms, and the Master Bedroom and Bathroom are totally separated from the other 2 bedrooms. This house has an Open Floor plan and your Beautiful Kitchen opens up to the Dining Room, and they are very spacious to entertain and accommodate your friends and family's large gatherings. And there is a beautiful Sun-Room connected to the living room and can be used as a multi-purpose! This house has Hardwood Floor throughout, Central Heating & Cooling, New Interior Paint, Dual Pane Windows, New Light Fixtures and Bathroom Remodels were done 1 year ago, and it has a separate Laundry Room next to the kitchen.