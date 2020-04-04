All apartments in La Mirada
14727 Valeda Dr.

14727 Valeda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14727 Valeda Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*Available NOW in La Mirada!* - Open House Info on our website: www.LSPropertyManagement.net *Security deposit is based on approved credit. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Office DRE# 01899596.

Curb appeal, Two car garage, Laminate flooring, Updated kitchen, Open floor plan, Inside laundry hooks, Master bedroom suite with a private patio, Big backyard, In a highly desirable neighborhood, 4 bedrooms with double closets, 3 updated bathrooms, and exposed wood beams! This home checks off everything on your wish list! Two front door entrances lead you inside to a home full of opportunities to fill with Home Goods decor and make your Pinterest Boards come to life! Do not miss this opportunity to lease a single-family home with an open floor plan in the City of La Mirada!

(RLNE5618434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14727 Valeda Dr. have any available units?
14727 Valeda Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14727 Valeda Dr. have?
Some of 14727 Valeda Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14727 Valeda Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14727 Valeda Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14727 Valeda Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14727 Valeda Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 14727 Valeda Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14727 Valeda Dr. offers parking.
Does 14727 Valeda Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14727 Valeda Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14727 Valeda Dr. have a pool?
No, 14727 Valeda Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 14727 Valeda Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14727 Valeda Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14727 Valeda Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14727 Valeda Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14727 Valeda Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14727 Valeda Dr. has units with air conditioning.

