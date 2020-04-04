14727 Valeda Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*Available NOW in La Mirada!* - Open House Info on our website: www.LSPropertyManagement.net *Security deposit is based on approved credit. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Office DRE# 01899596.



Curb appeal, Two car garage, Laminate flooring, Updated kitchen, Open floor plan, Inside laundry hooks, Master bedroom suite with a private patio, Big backyard, In a highly desirable neighborhood, 4 bedrooms with double closets, 3 updated bathrooms, and exposed wood beams! This home checks off everything on your wish list! Two front door entrances lead you inside to a home full of opportunities to fill with Home Goods decor and make your Pinterest Boards come to life! Do not miss this opportunity to lease a single-family home with an open floor plan in the City of La Mirada!



(RLNE5618434)