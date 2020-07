Amenities

Supreme Condition!!! Fully Remodel 4 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms detached Single Family Home is ready to MOVE-IN immediately. This beautiful home has an Open Floor Plan with New Interior and Exterior Paint as well as Brand New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, New Recess Lights, New Laminate Flooring, and New Dual Paned Windows. There are Elementary, Middle, High School nearby as well as Biola college are in walking distance.