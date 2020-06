Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bed 3.5 home in La Mirada has it all! This cozy home provides 3 good size rooms with their own bathrooms, plenty of storage, inside laundry, a fireplace, large living and dining room, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, wine-fridge and more. The outside has a lap pool, BBQ area with large patio and storage shed. This home has been meticulously maintained and is ready for it's next residents. Call today to make an appointment!