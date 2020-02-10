Rent Calculator
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
14502 Watkins Dr
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:39 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14502 Watkins Dr
14502 Watkins Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14502 Watkins Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14502 Watkins Dr have any available units?
14502 Watkins Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Mirada, CA
.
What amenities does 14502 Watkins Dr have?
Some of 14502 Watkins Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14502 Watkins Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14502 Watkins Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14502 Watkins Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14502 Watkins Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Mirada
.
Does 14502 Watkins Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14502 Watkins Dr offers parking.
Does 14502 Watkins Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14502 Watkins Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14502 Watkins Dr have a pool?
No, 14502 Watkins Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14502 Watkins Dr have accessible units?
No, 14502 Watkins Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14502 Watkins Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14502 Watkins Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14502 Watkins Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14502 Watkins Dr has units with air conditioning.
