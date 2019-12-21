14451 Cartela Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home to this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in La Mirada. It has a landscaped, spacious front yard and driveway leading up to the 2 car garage. The front porch of the home allows you to have the perfect spot to sit down and watch the world go by. This open concept home has recessed lights in the living room and bedrooms and hardwood flooring throughout the space. These features give the home a bright and airy feel. The kitchen has an ample amount of counter/cabinet space AND it comes with stainless steel appliances! The backyard is also landscaped, which creates a has a covered patio where you can enjoy the California weather and a partial view of the Disneyland fireworks.