Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
14451 Cartela Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

14451 Cartela Drive

14451 Cartela Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14451 Cartela Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home to this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in La Mirada. It has a landscaped, spacious front yard and driveway leading up to the 2 car garage. The front porch of the home allows you to have the perfect spot to sit down and watch the world go by. This open concept home has recessed lights in the living room and bedrooms and hardwood flooring throughout the space. These features give the home a bright and airy feel. The kitchen has an ample amount of counter/cabinet space AND it comes with stainless steel appliances! The backyard is also landscaped, which creates a has a covered patio where you can enjoy the California weather and a partial view of the Disneyland fireworks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14451 Cartela Drive have any available units?
14451 Cartela Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14451 Cartela Drive have?
Some of 14451 Cartela Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14451 Cartela Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14451 Cartela Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14451 Cartela Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14451 Cartela Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 14451 Cartela Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14451 Cartela Drive offers parking.
Does 14451 Cartela Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14451 Cartela Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14451 Cartela Drive have a pool?
No, 14451 Cartela Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14451 Cartela Drive have accessible units?
No, 14451 Cartela Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14451 Cartela Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14451 Cartela Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14451 Cartela Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14451 Cartela Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

