All apartments in La Mirada
Find more places like 13920 Visions Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
13920 Visions Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

13920 Visions Drive

13920 Visions Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mirada
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

13920 Visions Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
Norwalk-La Mirada

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to the beautiful, gated community of Somerset! Very open concept with tons of natural light from numerous windows. Amazing location close to 24 Hour Fitness, plenty of restaurants, and convenient department stores. Garage has been converted into a studio/gym with 2 tandem parking spots on the driveway (permits for street parking also available). Home is in pristine condition and feels like new due to recent renovation. UPGRADES: solid wood flooring throughout, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, farmer kitchen sink, white wood cabinets with beautiful backsplash and plenty of storage, new paint throughout home, renovated bathrooms & vanities, aesthetic barn doors, renovated stairway & steel handrail. This quiet, private community includes huge pool/jacuzzi, playground, plenty of greenery, and very family-friendly. Comes with Microwave, Dishwasher, Oven/Gas Range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13920 Visions Drive have any available units?
13920 Visions Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13920 Visions Drive have?
Some of 13920 Visions Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13920 Visions Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13920 Visions Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13920 Visions Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13920 Visions Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 13920 Visions Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13920 Visions Drive offers parking.
Does 13920 Visions Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13920 Visions Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13920 Visions Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13920 Visions Drive has a pool.
Does 13920 Visions Drive have accessible units?
No, 13920 Visions Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13920 Visions Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13920 Visions Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13920 Visions Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13920 Visions Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Mirada 3 BedroomsLa Mirada Apartments with Garage
La Mirada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mirada Apartments with Parking
La Mirada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles