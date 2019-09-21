13920 Visions Drive

Amenities

Welcome to the beautiful, gated community of Somerset! Very open concept with tons of natural light from numerous windows. Amazing location close to 24 Hour Fitness, plenty of restaurants, and convenient department stores. Garage has been converted into a studio/gym with 2 tandem parking spots on the driveway (permits for street parking also available). Home is in pristine condition and feels like new due to recent renovation. UPGRADES: solid wood flooring throughout, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, farmer kitchen sink, white wood cabinets with beautiful backsplash and plenty of storage, new paint throughout home, renovated bathrooms & vanities, aesthetic barn doors, renovated stairway & steel handrail. This quiet, private community includes huge pool/jacuzzi, playground, plenty of greenery, and very family-friendly. Comes with Microwave, Dishwasher, Oven/Gas Range.