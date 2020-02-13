All apartments in La Mirada
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:57 AM

13858 Larwin Rd

13858 Larwin Road · No Longer Available
Location

13858 Larwin Road, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath. Property features Remodeled Kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage. Kitchen opens to a an open concept dining room and living room with fireplace and direct access to the a backyard patio ready for those family gatherings. Home has newer wood flooring new paint throughout and remodeled bathrooms. This property is perfect. Its located in a great location with easy access to Orange county and LA county close proximity to fwys and shopping areas. Just minutes away from Biola university.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13858 Larwin Rd have any available units?
13858 Larwin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13858 Larwin Rd have?
Some of 13858 Larwin Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13858 Larwin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13858 Larwin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13858 Larwin Rd pet-friendly?
No, 13858 Larwin Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 13858 Larwin Rd offer parking?
No, 13858 Larwin Rd does not offer parking.
Does 13858 Larwin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13858 Larwin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13858 Larwin Rd have a pool?
No, 13858 Larwin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13858 Larwin Rd have accessible units?
No, 13858 Larwin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13858 Larwin Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13858 Larwin Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13858 Larwin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 13858 Larwin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

