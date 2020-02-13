Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath. Property features Remodeled Kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage. Kitchen opens to a an open concept dining room and living room with fireplace and direct access to the a backyard patio ready for those family gatherings. Home has newer wood flooring new paint throughout and remodeled bathrooms. This property is perfect. Its located in a great location with easy access to Orange county and LA county close proximity to fwys and shopping areas. Just minutes away from Biola university.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13858 Larwin Rd have any available units?
13858 Larwin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13858 Larwin Rd have?
Some of 13858 Larwin Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13858 Larwin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13858 Larwin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.