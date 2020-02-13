13858 Larwin Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath. Property features Remodeled Kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage. Kitchen opens to a an open concept dining room and living room with fireplace and direct access to the a backyard patio ready for those family gatherings. Home has newer wood flooring new paint throughout and remodeled bathrooms. This property is perfect. Its located in a great location with easy access to Orange county and LA county close proximity to fwys and shopping areas. Just minutes away from Biola university.