13616 Kellwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool hot tub

Resplendent Celebration of Modern Architecture! If you've always dreamed of a home with wide, spacious interiors, combined with the rich, classy look of modern architecture, this is it! Functional design elements blend gracefully with upgrades to make this home the ultimate reflection of today's best style. Comfort and style mix beautifully in every room, creating a restful getaway from life's daily grind. Multi-purpose loft can be a potential 4th bedroom. UPGRADES/AMENITIES: Gleaming engineered hardwood floors. Laminate floors. Wood plantation shutters. Faux wood blinds. Upgraded baseboards. Cultured marble countertops. Ceiling fan/light fixtures. Recessed lights. Formal living room with soaring volume ceiling. Cozy family room with upgraded media niche and fireplace with gas logs & ceramic tile facing. Kitchen features upgraded cabinetry, granite countertop, upgraded backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Cheery breakfast nook. Walls enriched with earth tones. Master bedroom closet has custom organizers. Master bathroom features laminate floors, granite countertop, upgraded cabinets, soaking tub & separate shower stall. Hallway bath features laminate floors, cultured marble countertop, 2 sinks, tub with fiberglass surrounds. Charming & private backyard features a patio, planter box and view of the hills. Prestigious gated community of Hillsborough Collection. Lyon Gallery recreation center: swimming pool, spa, tot lot and basketball court.