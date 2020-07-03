All apartments in La Mirada
13616 Kellwood Court

13616 Kellwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

13616 Kellwood Court, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
hot tub
Resplendent Celebration of Modern Architecture! If you've always dreamed of a home with wide, spacious interiors, combined with the rich, classy look of modern architecture, this is it! Functional design elements blend gracefully with upgrades to make this home the ultimate reflection of today's best style. Comfort and style mix beautifully in every room, creating a restful getaway from life's daily grind. Multi-purpose loft can be a potential 4th bedroom. UPGRADES/AMENITIES: Gleaming engineered hardwood floors. Laminate floors. Wood plantation shutters. Faux wood blinds. Upgraded baseboards. Cultured marble countertops. Ceiling fan/light fixtures. Recessed lights. Formal living room with soaring volume ceiling. Cozy family room with upgraded media niche and fireplace with gas logs & ceramic tile facing. Kitchen features upgraded cabinetry, granite countertop, upgraded backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Cheery breakfast nook. Walls enriched with earth tones. Master bedroom closet has custom organizers. Master bathroom features laminate floors, granite countertop, upgraded cabinets, soaking tub & separate shower stall. Hallway bath features laminate floors, cultured marble countertop, 2 sinks, tub with fiberglass surrounds. Charming & private backyard features a patio, planter box and view of the hills. Prestigious gated community of Hillsborough Collection. Lyon Gallery recreation center: swimming pool, spa, tot lot and basketball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13616 Kellwood Court have any available units?
13616 Kellwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13616 Kellwood Court have?
Some of 13616 Kellwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13616 Kellwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
13616 Kellwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13616 Kellwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 13616 Kellwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 13616 Kellwood Court offer parking?
No, 13616 Kellwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 13616 Kellwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13616 Kellwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13616 Kellwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 13616 Kellwood Court has a pool.
Does 13616 Kellwood Court have accessible units?
No, 13616 Kellwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13616 Kellwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13616 Kellwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13616 Kellwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13616 Kellwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

