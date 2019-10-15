All apartments in La Mirada
13429 Ashbury Court

13429 Ashbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

13429 Ashbury Court, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
A highly desirable private gated community in "Hillsborough Collection". 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with cathedral ceiling. New interior and exterior painting, laminated flooring on downstairs, upgraded kitchen with granite counter top, oak cabinet, stainless steel appliances & recessed lighting. Open & spacious living room with fireplace & media niche. Lots of windows make this home extremely bright & airy. Master suite with walk in closet & dual vanity. Cozy backyard & lovely view. 2 car attached garage with driveway. Association pool, spa & playground are in the community. Prime location which is close to variety of shopping center, restaurants, golf courses & parks. "HURRY. WON'T LAST LONG."!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13429 Ashbury Court have any available units?
13429 Ashbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13429 Ashbury Court have?
Some of 13429 Ashbury Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13429 Ashbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
13429 Ashbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13429 Ashbury Court pet-friendly?
No, 13429 Ashbury Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 13429 Ashbury Court offer parking?
Yes, 13429 Ashbury Court offers parking.
Does 13429 Ashbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13429 Ashbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13429 Ashbury Court have a pool?
Yes, 13429 Ashbury Court has a pool.
Does 13429 Ashbury Court have accessible units?
No, 13429 Ashbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13429 Ashbury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13429 Ashbury Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13429 Ashbury Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13429 Ashbury Court does not have units with air conditioning.
