13429 Ashbury Court

Amenities
A highly desirable private gated community in "Hillsborough Collection". 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with cathedral ceiling. New interior and exterior painting, laminated flooring on downstairs, upgraded kitchen with granite counter top, oak cabinet, stainless steel appliances & recessed lighting. Open & spacious living room with fireplace & media niche. Lots of windows make this home extremely bright & airy. Master suite with walk in closet & dual vanity. Cozy backyard & lovely view. 2 car attached garage with driveway. Association pool, spa & playground are in the community. Prime location which is close to variety of shopping center, restaurants, golf courses & parks. "HURRY. WON'T LAST LONG."!!!