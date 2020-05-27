All apartments in La Mirada
La Mirada, CA
13331 Sandown Court
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

13331 Sandown Court

13331 Sandown Court · No Longer Available
Location

13331 Sandown Court, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
This is the most beautiful area in “The Glen” At Hillsborough (built in 1990). Remodeled condominium in the highly desirable area of La Mirada.
3 BD and 2 full BA with two fully fenced patios. Modern and elegant floor plan. Freshly painted, new wood floors and blinds throughout. Living room has fireplace with dramatic cathedral ceiling. Kitchen is completely remodeled - new quartz counters and a white back splash, cabinets, freestanding Stainless Stove, dishwasher, fan, sink & faucets. Main floor has one bedroom and one full bath. Master Bedroom with new dual sinks, faucets, cabinets, shower door and walk-in closet. Convenient inside Laundry area downstairs. Central Air Conditioning & Forced Air Heater. Direct access 2 car attached garage. Plenty of guest parking spaces. The wonderful natural surroundings with association pool & spa are very well kept by the HOA. Located close to shopping center, golf course, fitness center and Much More...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13331 Sandown Court have any available units?
13331 Sandown Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13331 Sandown Court have?
Some of 13331 Sandown Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13331 Sandown Court currently offering any rent specials?
13331 Sandown Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13331 Sandown Court pet-friendly?
No, 13331 Sandown Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 13331 Sandown Court offer parking?
Yes, 13331 Sandown Court offers parking.
Does 13331 Sandown Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13331 Sandown Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13331 Sandown Court have a pool?
Yes, 13331 Sandown Court has a pool.
Does 13331 Sandown Court have accessible units?
No, 13331 Sandown Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13331 Sandown Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13331 Sandown Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13331 Sandown Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13331 Sandown Court has units with air conditioning.

