13331 Sandown Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

This is the most beautiful area in “The Glen” At Hillsborough (built in 1990). Remodeled condominium in the highly desirable area of La Mirada.

3 BD and 2 full BA with two fully fenced patios. Modern and elegant floor plan. Freshly painted, new wood floors and blinds throughout. Living room has fireplace with dramatic cathedral ceiling. Kitchen is completely remodeled - new quartz counters and a white back splash, cabinets, freestanding Stainless Stove, dishwasher, fan, sink & faucets. Main floor has one bedroom and one full bath. Master Bedroom with new dual sinks, faucets, cabinets, shower door and walk-in closet. Convenient inside Laundry area downstairs. Central Air Conditioning & Forced Air Heater. Direct access 2 car attached garage. Plenty of guest parking spaces. The wonderful natural surroundings with association pool & spa are very well kept by the HOA. Located close to shopping center, golf course, fitness center and Much More...