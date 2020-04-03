13320 Kilkenny Court

Amenities

Welcome home to the desirable community of Hillsborough's "The Glen." This amazing upstairs condo showcases an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, expansive windows + skylights that invite in natural sunlight. The kitchen is open to a dining area, living room w/ gas fireplace and a front deck that makes perfect for entertaining. There is one large master bedroom + walk-in closet, a spacious loft with additional storage room + walk-in closet (can be used as second bedroom). You can benefit with direct access to a one car garage with additional storage space and laundry hook-up. Central air-conditioning, heating and refrigerator are also included. The unit was recently painted with neutral tones. Brand new carpet, window blinds, microwave, kitchen sink, shower/tub glass enclosure and fixtures were professionally installed. At the end of a busy day, you can relax in the association resort style pool, spa and enjoy the luscious green landscape all around. Take advantage of the convenient lifestyle with walking distance to 24 Fitness, CVS Pharmacy and just a few miles away from infinite options; shopping, groceries, restaurants, cafes, boutiques... etc... A great location for both LA and OC commuters with an easy access to the 5, 57, 91 and 605 FWY.