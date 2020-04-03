All apartments in La Mirada
Location

13320 Kilkenny Court, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to the desirable community of Hillsborough's "The Glen." This amazing upstairs condo showcases an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, expansive windows + skylights that invite in natural sunlight. The kitchen is open to a dining area, living room w/ gas fireplace and a front deck that makes perfect for entertaining. There is one large master bedroom + walk-in closet, a spacious loft with additional storage room + walk-in closet (can be used as second bedroom). You can benefit with direct access to a one car garage with additional storage space and laundry hook-up. Central air-conditioning, heating and refrigerator are also included. The unit was recently painted with neutral tones. Brand new carpet, window blinds, microwave, kitchen sink, shower/tub glass enclosure and fixtures were professionally installed. At the end of a busy day, you can relax in the association resort style pool, spa and enjoy the luscious green landscape all around. Take advantage of the convenient lifestyle with walking distance to 24 Fitness, CVS Pharmacy and just a few miles away from infinite options; shopping, groceries, restaurants, cafes, boutiques... etc... A great location for both LA and OC commuters with an easy access to the 5, 57, 91 and 605 FWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13320 Kilkenny Court have any available units?
13320 Kilkenny Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13320 Kilkenny Court have?
Some of 13320 Kilkenny Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13320 Kilkenny Court currently offering any rent specials?
13320 Kilkenny Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13320 Kilkenny Court pet-friendly?
No, 13320 Kilkenny Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 13320 Kilkenny Court offer parking?
Yes, 13320 Kilkenny Court offers parking.
Does 13320 Kilkenny Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13320 Kilkenny Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13320 Kilkenny Court have a pool?
Yes, 13320 Kilkenny Court has a pool.
Does 13320 Kilkenny Court have accessible units?
No, 13320 Kilkenny Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13320 Kilkenny Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13320 Kilkenny Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13320 Kilkenny Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13320 Kilkenny Court has units with air conditioning.

