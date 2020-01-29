All apartments in La Mirada
La Mirada, CA
13204 Lorca Road
13204 Lorca Road

13204 Lorca Road
Location

13204 Lorca Road, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in La Mirada!!! - Absolutely pristine 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the beautiful city of La Mirada. Walking distance from La Mirada Community Regional Park, La Mirada High School, Heights Christian School, La Mirada Library & Resource Center & Splash! La Mirada. Conveniently located near Biola University, multiple shopping centers, fine dining & take out restaurants, Starbucks and many more places!

- Kitchen Fully Remodeled
- Brand New Appliances in Kitchen (Microwave/Oven Combo, Dishwasher, Stove Top & Rangehood)
- Brand New Plank Flooring & Carpet throughout Home
- Ceiling Fans in all 4 Bedrooms and Dining Room
- Brand New Windows & Blinds in Entire Home
- Brand New Water Heater
- Double Car Garage w/ Elongated Driveway
- Laundry Hook-Ups in Home
.....& much more!

Requirements:
- Minimum of 600 credit score
- 2.5 times the rent income
- No bankruptcies
- No evictions
- No judgments
- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply
- Additional Pet Deposit Required

(RLNE3870066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13204 Lorca Road have any available units?
13204 Lorca Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13204 Lorca Road have?
Some of 13204 Lorca Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13204 Lorca Road currently offering any rent specials?
13204 Lorca Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13204 Lorca Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13204 Lorca Road is pet friendly.
Does 13204 Lorca Road offer parking?
Yes, 13204 Lorca Road offers parking.
Does 13204 Lorca Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13204 Lorca Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13204 Lorca Road have a pool?
No, 13204 Lorca Road does not have a pool.
Does 13204 Lorca Road have accessible units?
No, 13204 Lorca Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13204 Lorca Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13204 Lorca Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13204 Lorca Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13204 Lorca Road does not have units with air conditioning.

