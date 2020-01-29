13204 Lorca Road

Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in La Mirada!!! - Absolutely pristine 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the beautiful city of La Mirada. Walking distance from La Mirada Community Regional Park, La Mirada High School, Heights Christian School, La Mirada Library & Resource Center & Splash! La Mirada. Conveniently located near Biola University, multiple shopping centers, fine dining & take out restaurants, Starbucks and many more places!
- Kitchen Fully Remodeled
- Brand New Appliances in Kitchen (Microwave/Oven Combo, Dishwasher, Stove Top & Rangehood)
- Brand New Plank Flooring & Carpet throughout Home
- Ceiling Fans in all 4 Bedrooms and Dining Room
- Brand New Windows & Blinds in Entire Home
- Brand New Water Heater
- Double Car Garage w/ Elongated Driveway
- Laundry Hook-Ups in Home
.....& much more!
Requirements:
- Minimum of 600 credit score
- 2.5 times the rent income
- No bankruptcies
- No evictions
- No judgments
- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply
- Additional Pet Deposit Required
(RLNE3870066)