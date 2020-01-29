13204 Lorca Road

Amenities

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in La Mirada!!! - Absolutely pristine 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the beautiful city of La Mirada. Walking distance from La Mirada Community Regional Park, La Mirada High School, Heights Christian School, La Mirada Library & Resource Center & Splash! La Mirada. Conveniently located near Biola University, multiple shopping centers, fine dining & take out restaurants, Starbucks and many more places!



- Kitchen Fully Remodeled

- Brand New Appliances in Kitchen (Microwave/Oven Combo, Dishwasher, Stove Top & Rangehood)

- Brand New Plank Flooring & Carpet throughout Home

- Ceiling Fans in all 4 Bedrooms and Dining Room

- Brand New Windows & Blinds in Entire Home

- Brand New Water Heater

- Double Car Garage w/ Elongated Driveway

- Laundry Hook-Ups in Home

.....& much more!



Requirements:

- Minimum of 600 credit score

- 2.5 times the rent income

- No bankruptcies

- No evictions

- No judgments

- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply

- Additional Pet Deposit Required



(RLNE3870066)