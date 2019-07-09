All apartments in La Mirada
13023 Edderton Ave.

13023 Edderton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13023 Edderton Ave, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 3bed 2ba Home in Great Neighborhood in La Mirada - https://youtu.be/x0uiEamrBdM
Located in a Cul-de-sac. Large, Nice and Bright Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home. 1301 SQFT on a 6811 SQFT LOT. Newer Dual Pane Vinyl Windows Throughout, Window Coverings, Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans. Central Forced air Heating with Brand New Air Conditioning. Freshly Painted Inside and Outside. Large eating Kitchen with Ceramic Tile Floors, New Cabinets with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Sink, LED Recess Lighting, 5 Burner Samsung Stainless Steel Stove, Built-in Microwave. Large Living Room with LED Recess Lighting. Gorgeous Flooring throughout the Livingroom and Bedrooms. Bathrooms with Ceramic Tile Floors, Ceramic Tile Walls, New Bathtub, New Lighting. Master Bedroom, Master Bathroom. A Wide Open and Private Backyard and Patio for Great Entertainment. Attached 2 Car Garage with Laundry HookUps and Direct Access, Garage Door Opener. Plenty of Parking. Conveniently Located. Close to Shopping, Dining, and Transportation.
1 Small Dog Only.
Tenant Pays for ALL Utilities
Tenant to provide Renter's Insurance

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3237410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13023 Edderton Ave. have any available units?
13023 Edderton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13023 Edderton Ave. have?
Some of 13023 Edderton Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13023 Edderton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
13023 Edderton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13023 Edderton Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13023 Edderton Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 13023 Edderton Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 13023 Edderton Ave. offers parking.
Does 13023 Edderton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13023 Edderton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13023 Edderton Ave. have a pool?
No, 13023 Edderton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 13023 Edderton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 13023 Edderton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 13023 Edderton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13023 Edderton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13023 Edderton Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13023 Edderton Ave. has units with air conditioning.
