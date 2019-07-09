13023 Edderton Ave.

Amenities

Remodeled 3bed 2ba Home in Great Neighborhood in La Mirada - https://youtu.be/x0uiEamrBdM

Located in a Cul-de-sac. Large, Nice and Bright Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home. 1301 SQFT on a 6811 SQFT LOT. Newer Dual Pane Vinyl Windows Throughout, Window Coverings, Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans. Central Forced air Heating with Brand New Air Conditioning. Freshly Painted Inside and Outside. Large eating Kitchen with Ceramic Tile Floors, New Cabinets with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Sink, LED Recess Lighting, 5 Burner Samsung Stainless Steel Stove, Built-in Microwave. Large Living Room with LED Recess Lighting. Gorgeous Flooring throughout the Livingroom and Bedrooms. Bathrooms with Ceramic Tile Floors, Ceramic Tile Walls, New Bathtub, New Lighting. Master Bedroom, Master Bathroom. A Wide Open and Private Backyard and Patio for Great Entertainment. Attached 2 Car Garage with Laundry HookUps and Direct Access, Garage Door Opener. Plenty of Parking. Conveniently Located. Close to Shopping, Dining, and Transportation.

1 Small Dog Only.

Tenant Pays for ALL Utilities

Tenant to provide Renter's Insurance



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3237410)