All apartments in La Mirada
Find more places like 12602 Burgess Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
12602 Burgess Avenue
Last updated August 20 2019 at 6:15 PM

12602 Burgess Avenue

12602 Burgess Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mirada
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12602 Burgess Avenue, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded home one mile from Biola University and in the Garden Hill Elementary district. House has central AC, hardwood and new tile floors throughout, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, kitchen is updated with newer cabinets and granite counter tops, washer/dryer hookups in garage, and master bedroom complete with private bathroom.
Landlord pays for trash service.

TO VIEW RENTAL: Call or text Daniel @ 562-203-0601 or request information for follow up.

RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no pets, no smoking, no past evictions.

TO APPLY: Go to whittierpropertymanager dot com or call 562-203-0601 and press 2 for link.

This is a listing of Casado Real Estate Inc, a full service property management company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12602 Burgess Avenue have any available units?
12602 Burgess Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 12602 Burgess Avenue have?
Some of 12602 Burgess Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12602 Burgess Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12602 Burgess Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12602 Burgess Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12602 Burgess Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 12602 Burgess Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12602 Burgess Avenue offers parking.
Does 12602 Burgess Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12602 Burgess Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12602 Burgess Avenue have a pool?
No, 12602 Burgess Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12602 Burgess Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12602 Burgess Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12602 Burgess Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12602 Burgess Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12602 Burgess Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12602 Burgess Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Mirada 3 BedroomsLa Mirada Apartments with Garage
La Mirada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mirada Apartments with Parking
La Mirada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles