12602 Burgess Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Upgraded home one mile from Biola University and in the Garden Hill Elementary district. House has central AC, hardwood and new tile floors throughout, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, kitchen is updated with newer cabinets and granite counter tops, washer/dryer hookups in garage, and master bedroom complete with private bathroom.

Landlord pays for trash service.



TO VIEW RENTAL: Call or text Daniel @ 562-203-0601 or request information for follow up.



RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no pets, no smoking, no past evictions.



TO APPLY: Go to whittierpropertymanager dot com or call 562-203-0601 and press 2 for link.



This is a listing of Casado Real Estate Inc, a full service property management company.