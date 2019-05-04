All apartments in La Habra Heights
Home
/
La Habra Heights, CA
/
471 E Avocado Crest Rd
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

471 E Avocado Crest Rd

471 E Avocado Crest Rd · No Longer Available
Location

471 E Avocado Crest Rd, La Habra Heights, CA 90631
La Habra Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Custom 3Bd 3Ba 2,814sf Home in La Habra Heights - Property Id: 114100

Remodeled 3Bd 3Ba home with gourmet kitchen, spacious living & family rooms, 2 fireplaces, large master bedroom with walk-in closet and custom bathroom all located on the first floor. Additional floor includes 2 bedrooms and a custom bathroom.
Redwood deck in back yard allows unlimited enjoyment with outstanding canyon views!
Plenty of room to park an RV or Boat!
View this video to experience: https://youtu.be/l4P05fPmt7w
(Note: small 1Bd 1Ba guest home located outside this gated property is leased separately and begins on video at 1:27)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114100
Property Id 114100

(RLNE4832508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
