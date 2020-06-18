All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Find more places like 4016 Sunset Avenue - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
/
4016 Sunset Avenue - A
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:26 AM

4016 Sunset Avenue - A

4016 Sunset Avenue · (213) 925-3632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Crescenta-Montrose
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4016 Sunset Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020
La Crescenta-Montrose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Fantastic two duplex in prime area of Montrose/La Crescenta for Lease. There are two units, Upstairs and Downstairs unit with separate entrance and separately leased. Automatic Gate for secured parking and will accommodate 4 vehicles.

Upstairs unit A: Great overlooking oversized Deck offers great entertaining space for family and friends with plenty of living spaces. Huge Living room with Open Kitchen with its own laundry room, Three beds and 2 baths, hardwood flooring, Granite Countertops, Newer Paint, and more. You will need to come and see the view from the deck to truly appreciate the house
Fantastic two duplex in prime area of Montrose/La Crescenta for Lease. There are two units, Upstairs and Downstairs unit with separate entrance and separately leased. Automatic Gate for secured parking and will accommodate 4 vehicles.

Upstairs unit A: Great overlooking oversized Deck offers great entertaining space for family and friends with plenty of living spaces. Huge Living room with Open Kitchen with its own laundry room, Three beds and 2 baths, hardwood flooring, Granite Counter tops, Newer Paint, and more. You will need to come and see the view from the deck to truly appreciate the house.

Downstairs B: Great backyard deck offers cozy yet ample spaces for everyone for BBQ and endless summer nights. 3 beds and 2 baths with separate laundry room, Oversize living room, Updated Bathroom, Great open kitchen and oversized patio glass doors for sunlight.

ALL UNITS OFFERS REFRIG, WASHER AND DRYER, DISHWSHER.
SEPARATELY UTILITY METERS EXCEPT WATER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 Sunset Avenue - A have any available units?
4016 Sunset Avenue - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 4016 Sunset Avenue - A have?
Some of 4016 Sunset Avenue - A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 Sunset Avenue - A currently offering any rent specials?
4016 Sunset Avenue - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 Sunset Avenue - A pet-friendly?
No, 4016 Sunset Avenue - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 4016 Sunset Avenue - A offer parking?
Yes, 4016 Sunset Avenue - A does offer parking.
Does 4016 Sunset Avenue - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4016 Sunset Avenue - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 Sunset Avenue - A have a pool?
No, 4016 Sunset Avenue - A does not have a pool.
Does 4016 Sunset Avenue - A have accessible units?
No, 4016 Sunset Avenue - A does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 Sunset Avenue - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4016 Sunset Avenue - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 4016 Sunset Avenue - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4016 Sunset Avenue - A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4016 Sunset Avenue - A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020

Similar Pages

La Crescenta-Montrose 1 BedroomsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Gym
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Parking
La Crescenta-Montrose Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA
Florence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity