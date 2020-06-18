4016 Sunset Avenue - A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Fantastic two duplex in prime area of Montrose/La Crescenta for Lease. There are two units, Upstairs and Downstairs unit with separate entrance and separately leased. Automatic Gate for secured parking and will accommodate 4 vehicles.



Upstairs unit A: Great overlooking oversized Deck offers great entertaining space for family and friends with plenty of living spaces. Huge Living room with Open Kitchen with its own laundry room, Three beds and 2 baths, hardwood flooring, Granite Countertops, Newer Paint, and more. You will need to come and see the view from the deck to truly appreciate the house

Downstairs B: Great backyard deck offers cozy yet ample spaces for everyone for BBQ and endless summer nights. 3 beds and 2 baths with separate laundry room, Oversize living room, Updated Bathroom, Great open kitchen and oversized patio glass doors for sunlight.



ALL UNITS OFFERS REFRIG, WASHER AND DRYER, DISHWSHER.

SEPARATELY UTILITY METERS EXCEPT WATER