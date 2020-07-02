All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Last updated January 12 2020 at 8:17 AM

3151 Fairmount

3151 Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3151 Fairmount Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Under refurbishing about ready....soon. spacious livrm with dining area & fireplace, kitchen open to breakfast area & separate family room access to garage & rear patio slab, wood floors through out, Granite counter tops, tile floors, fresh interior painting, double pane windows/doors, very comfortable Tri-Level home with large low maintenance raw land. The floor plan takes advantage of the leveled lot with the main level having the living room, dining room, family room and kitchen along with easy access to the large back concrete slab patio. Go up a few stairs and you can access the Master Suite w/ walk-in closet & 2nd bedroom. Then, go up the 2nd set of stairs to access the other two bedrooms & hall bath. Great separation for privacy, yet close enough for easy access or watchful eye over the kids. The attached garage is converted to home office with half bath with existing laundry area. This home is located on a private style intimate road which gives the feeling of seclusion and privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3151 Fairmount have any available units?
3151 Fairmount doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 3151 Fairmount have?
Some of 3151 Fairmount's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3151 Fairmount currently offering any rent specials?
3151 Fairmount is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3151 Fairmount pet-friendly?
No, 3151 Fairmount is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 3151 Fairmount offer parking?
Yes, 3151 Fairmount offers parking.
Does 3151 Fairmount have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3151 Fairmount does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3151 Fairmount have a pool?
No, 3151 Fairmount does not have a pool.
Does 3151 Fairmount have accessible units?
No, 3151 Fairmount does not have accessible units.
Does 3151 Fairmount have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3151 Fairmount has units with dishwashers.
Does 3151 Fairmount have units with air conditioning?
No, 3151 Fairmount does not have units with air conditioning.

