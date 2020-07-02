3151 Fairmount

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Under refurbishing about ready....soon. spacious livrm with dining area & fireplace, kitchen open to breakfast area & separate family room access to garage & rear patio slab, wood floors through out, Granite counter tops, tile floors, fresh interior painting, double pane windows/doors, very comfortable Tri-Level home with large low maintenance raw land. The floor plan takes advantage of the leveled lot with the main level having the living room, dining room, family room and kitchen along with easy access to the large back concrete slab patio. Go up a few stairs and you can access the Master Suite w/ walk-in closet & 2nd bedroom. Then, go up the 2nd set of stairs to access the other two bedrooms & hall bath. Great separation for privacy, yet close enough for easy access or watchful eye over the kids. The attached garage is converted to home office with half bath with existing laundry area. This home is located on a private style intimate road which gives the feeling of seclusion and privacy.