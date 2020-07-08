All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

3017 Evelyn Street

3017 Evelyn Street · No Longer Available
Location

3017 Evelyn Street, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
yoga
Available 06/01/20 Bright with view of mountains and separate studio - Property Id: 23094

1920 charming original orange grove farm house. All hardwood 3 bedrooms, living room and dinning rooms are oak hardwood floors. Newly Tiled kitchen and bathrooms. I have not included the bedroom pictures.
A gas top burner and a separate electric double ovens and a dishwasher. A washer and dryer. Central air/heat. Ample driveway and street parking. The house is a walking distance to schools, supermarkets and shops.
Please check first the the exterior of the house from the sidewalk. When everything is set with the application process, I will touring video of the interior of house.

P.S. A separate stand alone finished hardwood floor, insulated studio with a bathroom and a private room in the back yard with A/C previously used as a yoga studio and office. If you decide to rent it out with the house it will be an additional $500/month.

To process the application please go to https://home.cozy.co/apply/216218
or to:
https://rent.turbotenant.com/properties/3017-evelyn-street
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23094
Property Id 23094

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5746142)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Evelyn Street have any available units?
3017 Evelyn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 3017 Evelyn Street have?
Some of 3017 Evelyn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 Evelyn Street currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Evelyn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Evelyn Street pet-friendly?
No, 3017 Evelyn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 3017 Evelyn Street offer parking?
No, 3017 Evelyn Street does not offer parking.
Does 3017 Evelyn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3017 Evelyn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Evelyn Street have a pool?
No, 3017 Evelyn Street does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Evelyn Street have accessible units?
No, 3017 Evelyn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Evelyn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 Evelyn Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3017 Evelyn Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3017 Evelyn Street has units with air conditioning.

