Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Bright with view of mountains and separate studio - Property Id: 23094
1920 charming original orange grove farm house. All hardwood 3 bedrooms, living room and dinning rooms are oak hardwood floors. Newly Tiled kitchen and bathrooms. I have not included the bedroom pictures.
A gas top burner and a separate electric double ovens and a dishwasher. A washer and dryer. Central air/heat. Ample driveway and street parking. The house is a walking distance to schools, supermarkets and shops.
Please check first the the exterior of the house from the sidewalk. When everything is set with the application process, I will touring video of the interior of house.
P.S. A separate stand alone finished hardwood floor, insulated studio with a bathroom and a private room in the back yard with A/C previously used as a yoga studio and office. If you decide to rent it out with the house it will be an additional $500/month.
To process the application please go to https://home.cozy.co/apply/216218
or to:
https://rent.turbotenant.com/properties/3017-evelyn-street
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23094
Property Id 23094
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5746142)