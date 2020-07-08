Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities yoga

Available 06/01/20 Bright with view of mountains and separate studio



1920 charming original orange grove farm house. All hardwood 3 bedrooms, living room and dinning rooms are oak hardwood floors. Newly Tiled kitchen and bathrooms. I have not included the bedroom pictures.

A gas top burner and a separate electric double ovens and a dishwasher. A washer and dryer. Central air/heat. Ample driveway and street parking. The house is a walking distance to schools, supermarkets and shops.

Please check first the the exterior of the house from the sidewalk. When everything is set with the application process, I will touring video of the interior of house.



P.S. A separate stand alone finished hardwood floor, insulated studio with a bathroom and a private room in the back yard with A/C previously used as a yoga studio and office. If you decide to rent it out with the house it will be an additional $500/month.



To process the application please go to https://home.cozy.co/apply/216218

https://rent.turbotenant.com/properties/3017-evelyn-street

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23094

No Dogs Allowed



