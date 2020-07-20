2841 Altura Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single Family home in La Crescenta! Now with new flooring, carpet has been removed. Also, the following is in progress: installation of new window blinds in the living and dining area, new kitchen sink, new dishwasher, new stove and hood, new toilets in both bathrooms. This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan living room with fireplace, dining, eat-in kitchen, covered patio and backyard, attached 2 car garage, central Ac/heat and high ceilings! And, walking distance to school!!