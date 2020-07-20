All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:07 AM

2841 Altura Avenue

2841 Altura Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2841 Altura Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family home in La Crescenta! Now with new flooring, carpet has been removed. Also, the following is in progress: installation of new window blinds in the living and dining area, new kitchen sink, new dishwasher, new stove and hood, new toilets in both bathrooms. This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan living room with fireplace, dining, eat-in kitchen, covered patio and backyard, attached 2 car garage, central Ac/heat and high ceilings! And, walking distance to school!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2841 Altura Avenue have any available units?
2841 Altura Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 2841 Altura Avenue have?
Some of 2841 Altura Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2841 Altura Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2841 Altura Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2841 Altura Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2841 Altura Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 2841 Altura Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2841 Altura Avenue offers parking.
Does 2841 Altura Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2841 Altura Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2841 Altura Avenue have a pool?
No, 2841 Altura Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2841 Altura Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2841 Altura Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2841 Altura Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2841 Altura Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2841 Altura Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2841 Altura Avenue has units with air conditioning.
