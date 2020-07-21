2715 Pinelawn Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous Traditional style home in the beautiful Pinecrest neighborhood of La Crescenta. This lovingly maintained and updated home features 3 bedrooms including Master Suite, PLUS Den/Family Room! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, newer windows and doors, plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances, two-car attached garage, central A/C, pool and spa, sliding doors to the gracious backyard, and city-lights view. Move right in and enjoy the best of La Crescenta, including award-winningLa Crescenta schools.