2715 Pinelawn Drive
2715 Pinelawn Drive

2715 Pinelawn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Pinelawn Dr, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Traditional style home in the beautiful Pinecrest neighborhood of La Crescenta. This lovingly maintained and updated home features 3 bedrooms including Master Suite, PLUS Den/Family Room! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, newer windows and doors, plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances, two-car attached garage, central A/C, pool and spa, sliding doors to the gracious backyard, and city-lights view. Move right in and enjoy the best of La Crescenta, including award-winningLa Crescenta schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Pinelawn Drive have any available units?
2715 Pinelawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 2715 Pinelawn Drive have?
Some of 2715 Pinelawn Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Pinelawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Pinelawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Pinelawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Pinelawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 2715 Pinelawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Pinelawn Drive offers parking.
Does 2715 Pinelawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Pinelawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Pinelawn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2715 Pinelawn Drive has a pool.
Does 2715 Pinelawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2715 Pinelawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Pinelawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Pinelawn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 Pinelawn Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2715 Pinelawn Drive has units with air conditioning.
