2326 Montrose Avenue

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Two story light and airy well kept duplex with yard. The house offers 3 Bedrooms, 1 and 3/4 Bathroom and an office / Bonus room. Brand new Kitchen Counter top. lots of upgrade and well kept home with New laminate flooring, New paint,Brand New window coverings, and dishwasher as well as garbage disposal. Office and one bedroom downstairs. Two Bedrooms, Living room, dining room and Kitchen upstairs. Central Air and Forced Heath Unit upstairs, Two car garage, plus additional open space for more cars. Close to Honolulu farmers market, shops and restaurants. One year lease. Pet Okay. Owner pays for water, Gardner and trash.