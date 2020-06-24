All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
2326 Montrose Avenue

2326 Montrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2326 Montrose Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two story light and airy well kept duplex with yard. The house offers 3 Bedrooms, 1 and 3/4 Bathroom and an office / Bonus room. Brand new Kitchen Counter top. lots of upgrade and well kept home with New laminate flooring, New paint,Brand New window coverings, and dishwasher as well as garbage disposal. Office and one bedroom downstairs. Two Bedrooms, Living room, dining room and Kitchen upstairs. Central Air and Forced Heath Unit upstairs, Two car garage, plus additional open space for more cars. Close to Honolulu farmers market, shops and restaurants. One year lease. Pet Okay. Owner pays for water, Gardner and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 Montrose Avenue have any available units?
2326 Montrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 2326 Montrose Avenue have?
Some of 2326 Montrose Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2326 Montrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2326 Montrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 Montrose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2326 Montrose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2326 Montrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2326 Montrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 2326 Montrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2326 Montrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 Montrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 2326 Montrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2326 Montrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2326 Montrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 Montrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2326 Montrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2326 Montrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2326 Montrose Avenue has units with air conditioning.
