2307 MANZANITA Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Amazing tranquility in the foothills of La Crescenta. Open and bright, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, large living room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, freshly painted, smooth ceilings, new LED lighting, central heating/air and Zen-like back yard can be enjoyed from almost every room. Secluded backyard boasts a waterfall, koi pond, mature trees, and large covered outdoor dining/patio. Perfect for entertaining and privacy. Large two car garage. Owner pays trash. Tenant pays water, electric, gas. Washer/Dryer hookups in garage. Tenant supplies refrigerator. No pets please.