Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

2307 MANZANITA Lane

2307 Manzanita Street · No Longer Available
Location

2307 Manzanita Street, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing tranquility in the foothills of La Crescenta. Open and bright, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, large living room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, freshly painted, smooth ceilings, new LED lighting, central heating/air and Zen-like back yard can be enjoyed from almost every room. Secluded backyard boasts a waterfall, koi pond, mature trees, and large covered outdoor dining/patio. Perfect for entertaining and privacy. Large two car garage. Owner pays trash. Tenant pays water, electric, gas. Washer/Dryer hookups in garage. Tenant supplies refrigerator. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 MANZANITA Lane have any available units?
2307 MANZANITA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 2307 MANZANITA Lane have?
Some of 2307 MANZANITA Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 MANZANITA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2307 MANZANITA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 MANZANITA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2307 MANZANITA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 2307 MANZANITA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2307 MANZANITA Lane offers parking.
Does 2307 MANZANITA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 MANZANITA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 MANZANITA Lane have a pool?
No, 2307 MANZANITA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2307 MANZANITA Lane have accessible units?
No, 2307 MANZANITA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 MANZANITA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 MANZANITA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 MANZANITA Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2307 MANZANITA Lane has units with air conditioning.
