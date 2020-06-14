Apartment List
93 Apartments for rent in Jurupa Valley, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jurupa Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
15 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Results within 1 mile of Jurupa Valley
20 Units Available
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,227
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.

Southridge Village
1 Unit Available
15639 Coventry Ln
15639 Coventry Lane, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
June Move In,Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
12851 Rimmon Rd
12851 Rimmon Road, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3518 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 bds home in Eastvale - Property Id: 292689 Large single family home in Eastvale. 5bd, 3.5bath, 3,518sq ft on 0.25 acre lot. Plus large upstairs loft. Well maintained and in great condition.
Results within 5 miles of Jurupa Valley
15 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,573
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,546
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
938 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
11 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Ontario Center
2 Units Available
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
12 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
800 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
University
16 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Arlington South
10 Units Available
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Arlanza
20 Units Available
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
University
11 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,305
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
La Sierra South
18 Units Available
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,605
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
North Main Street District
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Ontario Center
27 Units Available
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,963
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
30 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Ramona
21 Units Available
The Aspens Riverside
7955 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
985 sqft
Apartments feature expansive windows and large patios/balconies. Community highlights include beautiful gardens, a pool and sauna, and clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near Riverside Freeway. Close to Riverside City College and Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
Ramona
1 Unit Available
Artessa Luxury Apartments
7600 Ambergate Pl, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
885 sqft
Artessa Riverside apartment homes are spacious and comfortable with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. The community is pet-friendly and has a tennis court, playground and pool/hot tub!
Contact for Availability
Village on the Green
9400 Fairway View Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,399
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,048
1065 sqft
Kick back and enjoy an easier way of life at Village on the Green in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Offering studio, one, and two bedroom 55+ apartments, we strive to make your days simpler and more enjoyable.
Downtown Riverside
12 Units Available
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown
1 Unit Available
Citrus Heights
17923 Arrow Boulevard, Fontana, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled and renovated units. The entire property has been renovated with new roofing, A/C units, dual pane windows and sliders, balcony reconstruction and new paint.

1 Unit Available
8393 Cherry Avenue
8393 Cherry Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
49222 sqft
Community Amenities: Hablamos Español! Brand NEW Units 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms 2 Car Attached Garage Common Area with Bench Style Seating Gated Complex HVAC in every Unit Laundry onsite Stainless Steel BBQ's Wide Screen Outdoor TV in Common

La Sierra Acres
1 Unit Available
4960 Tyler Meadows
4960 Tyler Meadows Road, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2368 sqft
One of a kind single-family home! This house features a very spacious floor plan of 2,368 square feet and a lot of 7,405 square feet. It comes with NEW paint, NEW hardwood floor, central AC and 3-car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Jurupa Valley, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jurupa Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

