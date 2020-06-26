5926 Avenue Juan Bautista

Amenities

Beautiful Spanish Style Single Story home on over a 20,000 square foot lot in Jurupa Valley, being offered on the market for lease. A spacious Hacienda through the stained glass double doors invites you to see gorgeous Spanish tile floors that lead into the expansive great room with cathedral wood ceilings and an oversized stone fireplace that goes all the way up to meet the ceiling. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths all on the same level, a formal living room, a family room with a gas fireplace, a dining room, an eating area in the kitchen with views of the backyard is befitting for the perfect family wanting to lease a home in a fantastic neighborhood of Jurupa Hills. An added mention is the back yard to this home is truly an entertainer’s delight. Lots of trees, flowers, fruit trees, a fountain, sprawling grassy area and very private indeed. There is also a large private patio area off one of the bedrooms in the front of the house. Pets are considered. NEWer water heater, close to parks, golf courses, shopping, schools and freeways.