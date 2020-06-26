All apartments in Jurupa Valley
Find more places like 5926 Avenue Juan Bautista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jurupa Valley, CA
/
5926 Avenue Juan Bautista
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

5926 Avenue Juan Bautista

5926 Avenue Juan Bautista · (949) 464-7634
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jurupa Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5926 Avenue Juan Bautista, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Spanish Style Single Story home on over a 20,000 square foot lot in Jurupa Valley, being offered on the market for lease. A spacious Hacienda through the stained glass double doors invites you to see gorgeous Spanish tile floors that lead into the expansive great room with cathedral wood ceilings and an oversized stone fireplace that goes all the way up to meet the ceiling. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths all on the same level, a formal living room, a family room with a gas fireplace, a dining room, an eating area in the kitchen with views of the backyard is befitting for the perfect family wanting to lease a home in a fantastic neighborhood of Jurupa Hills. An added mention is the back yard to this home is truly an entertainer’s delight. Lots of trees, flowers, fruit trees, a fountain, sprawling grassy area and very private indeed. There is also a large private patio area off one of the bedrooms in the front of the house. Pets are considered. NEWer water heater, close to parks, golf courses, shopping, schools and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 Avenue Juan Bautista have any available units?
5926 Avenue Juan Bautista has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5926 Avenue Juan Bautista currently offering any rent specials?
5926 Avenue Juan Bautista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 Avenue Juan Bautista pet-friendly?
Yes, 5926 Avenue Juan Bautista is pet friendly.
Does 5926 Avenue Juan Bautista offer parking?
No, 5926 Avenue Juan Bautista does not offer parking.
Does 5926 Avenue Juan Bautista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5926 Avenue Juan Bautista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 Avenue Juan Bautista have a pool?
No, 5926 Avenue Juan Bautista does not have a pool.
Does 5926 Avenue Juan Bautista have accessible units?
No, 5926 Avenue Juan Bautista does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 Avenue Juan Bautista have units with dishwashers?
No, 5926 Avenue Juan Bautista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5926 Avenue Juan Bautista have units with air conditioning?
No, 5926 Avenue Juan Bautista does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5926 Avenue Juan Bautista?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd
Jurupa Valley, CA 92509

Similar Pages

Jurupa Valley 1 BedroomsJurupa Valley 2 Bedrooms
Jurupa Valley Apartments with GaragesJurupa Valley Apartments with Move-in Specials
Jurupa Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CACrestline, CAAdelanto, CAValle Vista, CANorco, CATemple City, CA
Lake Arrowhead, CAYucaipa, CAHesperia, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CABanning, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity