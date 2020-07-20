All apartments in Inglewood
3911 W 108th Street
3911 W 108th Street

3911 West 108th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3911 West 108th Street, Inglewood, CA 90303

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NEWLY REMODELED UNIT Blocks away from the new stadium. Great area next to shopping centers and public transportation. Property Offers New Paint, New Carpet, and a front yard! Plenty of parking also! Check it out. All amenities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 W 108th Street have any available units?
3911 W 108th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
Is 3911 W 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3911 W 108th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 W 108th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3911 W 108th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 3911 W 108th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3911 W 108th Street offers parking.
Does 3911 W 108th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 W 108th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 W 108th Street have a pool?
No, 3911 W 108th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3911 W 108th Street have accessible units?
No, 3911 W 108th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 W 108th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 W 108th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 W 108th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3911 W 108th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
