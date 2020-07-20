NEWLY REMODELED UNIT Blocks away from the new stadium. Great area next to shopping centers and public transportation. Property Offers New Paint, New Carpet, and a front yard! Plenty of parking also! Check it out. All amenities included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3911 W 108th Street have any available units?
3911 W 108th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
Is 3911 W 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3911 W 108th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.