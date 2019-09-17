All apartments in Indio
81562 Camino Los Milagros
81562 Camino Los Milagros

81562 Camino Los Milagros
Location

81562 Camino Los Milagros, Indio, CA 92203
Sun City Shadow Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2112 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A Sorrano model located on the 12th fairway of the championship golf course with north facing mountain and lake views. The enclosed private front court yard offers a massive metal gate along with a detached guest house, that provides total privacy for your guests or extended family. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 baths a large den that overlooks the golf course and formal dining area. The entertainer's kitchen includes granite counters & island, updated appliances, custom cabinets and pantry. Tile throughout the great room, fireplace, upscale fans, ornate lighting fixtures and custom drapes and window coverings are included. The master suite includes a separate shower, soak tube and huge walk-in closet. Don't forget about the separate laundry room, high ceilings, covered patio and the desert landscaping. In this guard-gated Del Webb community for active adults ages 55+ takes full advantage of the dry weather, scenery, golf and recreation that people love about Palm Springs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81562 Camino Los Milagros have any available units?
81562 Camino Los Milagros has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81562 Camino Los Milagros have?
Some of 81562 Camino Los Milagros's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81562 Camino Los Milagros currently offering any rent specials?
81562 Camino Los Milagros isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81562 Camino Los Milagros pet-friendly?
No, 81562 Camino Los Milagros is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 81562 Camino Los Milagros offer parking?
No, 81562 Camino Los Milagros does not offer parking.
Does 81562 Camino Los Milagros have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81562 Camino Los Milagros offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81562 Camino Los Milagros have a pool?
No, 81562 Camino Los Milagros does not have a pool.
Does 81562 Camino Los Milagros have accessible units?
No, 81562 Camino Los Milagros does not have accessible units.
Does 81562 Camino Los Milagros have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81562 Camino Los Milagros has units with dishwashers.
Does 81562 Camino Los Milagros have units with air conditioning?
No, 81562 Camino Los Milagros does not have units with air conditioning.
