81562 Camino Los Milagros

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

A Sorrano model located on the 12th fairway of the championship golf course with north facing mountain and lake views. The enclosed private front court yard offers a massive metal gate along with a detached guest house, that provides total privacy for your guests or extended family. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 baths a large den that overlooks the golf course and formal dining area. The entertainer's kitchen includes granite counters & island, updated appliances, custom cabinets and pantry. Tile throughout the great room, fireplace, upscale fans, ornate lighting fixtures and custom drapes and window coverings are included. The master suite includes a separate shower, soak tube and huge walk-in closet. Don't forget about the separate laundry room, high ceilings, covered patio and the desert landscaping. In this guard-gated Del Webb community for active adults ages 55+ takes full advantage of the dry weather, scenery, golf and recreation that people love about Palm Springs.