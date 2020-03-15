All apartments in Indio
Find more places like 49549 Lewis Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indio, CA
/
49549 Lewis Road
Last updated March 15 2020 at 8:04 PM

49549 Lewis Road

49549 Lewis Road · (760) 613-0558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indio
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

49549 Lewis Road, Indio, CA 92201
Indian Palms Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1853 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Indian Palms CC-Home sits on one of the best sites in this community. On the greenbelt featuring waterfalls and ponds and a stream. Entering through the courtyard into the home you will find upgraded tile flooring through the home except the 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom has a king size bed with a private patio. 2nd bedroom has a queen bed with a private patio also. The great room has a elegant entertainment center with fireplace. The adjacent kitchen is open to the great room. Back patio built in BBQ,sink,refrigerator, lots of counter space. Amenities include a 27 hole public golf course pay as you play. A restaurant and bar within the gates. Lifestyle center with community pool/spa, plus access to 2 satellite pools and spas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49549 Lewis Road have any available units?
49549 Lewis Road has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49549 Lewis Road have?
Some of 49549 Lewis Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49549 Lewis Road currently offering any rent specials?
49549 Lewis Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49549 Lewis Road pet-friendly?
No, 49549 Lewis Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 49549 Lewis Road offer parking?
No, 49549 Lewis Road does not offer parking.
Does 49549 Lewis Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49549 Lewis Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49549 Lewis Road have a pool?
Yes, 49549 Lewis Road has a pool.
Does 49549 Lewis Road have accessible units?
No, 49549 Lewis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 49549 Lewis Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 49549 Lewis Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49549 Lewis Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 49549 Lewis Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 49549 Lewis Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indio 1 BedroomsIndio 2 Bedrooms
Indio Apartments with GymIndio Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Indio Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Desert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CA
Banning, CAYucca Valley, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity