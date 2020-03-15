49549 Lewis Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub

Indian Palms CC-Home sits on one of the best sites in this community. On the greenbelt featuring waterfalls and ponds and a stream. Entering through the courtyard into the home you will find upgraded tile flooring through the home except the 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom has a king size bed with a private patio. 2nd bedroom has a queen bed with a private patio also. The great room has a elegant entertainment center with fireplace. The adjacent kitchen is open to the great room. Back patio built in BBQ,sink,refrigerator, lots of counter space. Amenities include a 27 hole public golf course pay as you play. A restaurant and bar within the gates. Lifestyle center with community pool/spa, plus access to 2 satellite pools and spas.