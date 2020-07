Amenities

(Booked November 2020 - March 2021) This Newly Constructed Beautifully Furnished Turnkey Affirm model at Trilogy Polo Club is available now. The home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a den that is fully furnished as a third bedroom. The open concept floor plan boasts a large Great Room with rolling patio walls, dining area and a spacious kitchen with quartz counter tops and bar seating. The large Master Suite overlooks the gorgeous backyard with a sparkling Pool/Spa and endless Mountain Views. The large 2 Car Attached garage comes with a golf cart. This luxurious home won't last long!. During the month of April this home comes at a $10,000 monthly premium rate due to the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals. May thru October the home rents at reduced summer rate.