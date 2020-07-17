All apartments in Indio
Find more places like 84453 Passagio Lago Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indio, CA
/
84453 Passagio Lago Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

84453 Passagio Lago Way

84453 Passagio Lago Way · (760) 687-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indio
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

84453 Passagio Lago Way, Indio, CA 92203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 84453 Passagio Lago Way · Avail. now

$2,695

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Newly Built 4 Bedroom Home in Terra Lago! - Rare opportunity to rent a brand new 4 Bedroom in Vistas at Terra Lago. This home is Plan 2680 residence and offers 4 beds, 4.5 baths plus loft. Kitchen features include Quartz countertops, designer cabinetry, Whirlpool stainless steel dishwasher, range and microwave. This homes offers recessed LED Lighting, two laundry rooms with hookups. The master bedroom includes a private patio offering mountain views, a large walk-in closet and ensuite bath. The master bathroom is a dream featuring E-Stone solid surface vanity with dual sinks, a large glass enclosed shower and separate tub. All bedrooms have private baths, and there is a junior master suite located on the 1st floor. Home also features an attached 2-car garage, and private backyard with desert landscape. You have views of lake and mountains and all located in desirable Terra Lago! You don't want to miss this one! Photos of similar unit.

Please call Xepco Properties at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.

All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Filings, No Previous Felonies.

*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***

(RLNE5912628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84453 Passagio Lago Way have any available units?
84453 Passagio Lago Way has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84453 Passagio Lago Way have?
Some of 84453 Passagio Lago Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84453 Passagio Lago Way currently offering any rent specials?
84453 Passagio Lago Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84453 Passagio Lago Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 84453 Passagio Lago Way is pet friendly.
Does 84453 Passagio Lago Way offer parking?
Yes, 84453 Passagio Lago Way offers parking.
Does 84453 Passagio Lago Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84453 Passagio Lago Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84453 Passagio Lago Way have a pool?
Yes, 84453 Passagio Lago Way has a pool.
Does 84453 Passagio Lago Way have accessible units?
No, 84453 Passagio Lago Way does not have accessible units.
Does 84453 Passagio Lago Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84453 Passagio Lago Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 84453 Passagio Lago Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 84453 Passagio Lago Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 84453 Passagio Lago Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indio 1 BedroomsIndio 2 Bedrooms
Indio Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndio Apartments with Parking
Indio Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CALa Quinta, CABermuda Dunes, CAYucca Valley, CABeaumont, CAHemet, CA
Desert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CARancho Mirage, CACathedral City, CABig Bear City, CAValle Vista, CAThousand Palms, CA
Desert Hot Springs, CAIndian Wells, CAYucaipa, CASan Jacinto, CATwentynine Palms, CABanning, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity