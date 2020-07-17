84453 Passagio Lago Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Newly Built 4 Bedroom Home in Terra Lago! - Rare opportunity to rent a brand new 4 Bedroom in Vistas at Terra Lago. This home is Plan 2680 residence and offers 4 beds, 4.5 baths plus loft. Kitchen features include Quartz countertops, designer cabinetry, Whirlpool stainless steel dishwasher, range and microwave. This homes offers recessed LED Lighting, two laundry rooms with hookups. The master bedroom includes a private patio offering mountain views, a large walk-in closet and ensuite bath. The master bathroom is a dream featuring E-Stone solid surface vanity with dual sinks, a large glass enclosed shower and separate tub. All bedrooms have private baths, and there is a junior master suite located on the 1st floor. Home also features an attached 2-car garage, and private backyard with desert landscape. You have views of lake and mountains and all located in desirable Terra Lago! You don't want to miss this one! Photos of similar unit.



Please call Xepco Properties at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.



All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Filings, No Previous Felonies.



*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***



(RLNE5912628)