Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:40 AM

84145 Olona Court

84145 Olona Court · (760) 770-6801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

84145 Olona Court, Indio, CA 92203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
tennis court
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
tennis court
Are you a sports enthusiast looking to be close to PGA West for golf and Indian Wells for the BNP Tennis Tournament? Or are you more interested in attending Coachella Valley music festivals, shopping, and fine dining on El Paseo? Whatever your interest may be, this home located in the peaceful gated community at Terra Lago in Indio. Located minutes away from Fantasy Springs Casino you will enjoy this fully furnished 4bd, 2 ba with your family and friends. It is in pristine condition and can sleep up to 8 people. Will lease unfurnished for long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84145 Olona Court have any available units?
84145 Olona Court has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84145 Olona Court have?
Some of 84145 Olona Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84145 Olona Court currently offering any rent specials?
84145 Olona Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84145 Olona Court pet-friendly?
No, 84145 Olona Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 84145 Olona Court offer parking?
No, 84145 Olona Court does not offer parking.
Does 84145 Olona Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84145 Olona Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84145 Olona Court have a pool?
No, 84145 Olona Court does not have a pool.
Does 84145 Olona Court have accessible units?
No, 84145 Olona Court does not have accessible units.
Does 84145 Olona Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84145 Olona Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 84145 Olona Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 84145 Olona Court does not have units with air conditioning.
