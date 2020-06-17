All apartments in Indio
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

83433 Stagecoach Road

83433 Stagecoach Road · No Longer Available
Location

83433 Stagecoach Road, Indio, CA 92203

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
guest suite
hot tub
Long-Term Lease available inside Shadow Ranch (rare-it's the only one available in this community)! Great upgraded 4 bedroom family style home. Slab granite counter tops in the large, open kitchen, stainless appliances, Upgraded 18 tile on diagonal. Optional game room, great for family! Guest suite near entry for great separation of rooms. Custom built-ins in the spacious great-room with south-facing window bank that floods the home with light. Formal dining room that could be used as a home office. This home defines pride of ownership. Conveniently close to shopping, restaurants and Starbucks. In-ground salt-water pool and spa with a safety gate. Private, family style gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83433 Stagecoach Road have any available units?
83433 Stagecoach Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indio, CA.
What amenities does 83433 Stagecoach Road have?
Some of 83433 Stagecoach Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83433 Stagecoach Road currently offering any rent specials?
83433 Stagecoach Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83433 Stagecoach Road pet-friendly?
No, 83433 Stagecoach Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 83433 Stagecoach Road offer parking?
No, 83433 Stagecoach Road does not offer parking.
Does 83433 Stagecoach Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83433 Stagecoach Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83433 Stagecoach Road have a pool?
Yes, 83433 Stagecoach Road has a pool.
Does 83433 Stagecoach Road have accessible units?
No, 83433 Stagecoach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 83433 Stagecoach Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83433 Stagecoach Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 83433 Stagecoach Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 83433 Stagecoach Road does not have units with air conditioning.
