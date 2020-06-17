83433 Stagecoach Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool guest suite hot tub

Long-Term Lease available inside Shadow Ranch (rare-it's the only one available in this community)! Great upgraded 4 bedroom family style home. Slab granite counter tops in the large, open kitchen, stainless appliances, Upgraded 18 tile on diagonal. Optional game room, great for family! Guest suite near entry for great separation of rooms. Custom built-ins in the spacious great-room with south-facing window bank that floods the home with light. Formal dining room that could be used as a home office. This home defines pride of ownership. Conveniently close to shopping, restaurants and Starbucks. In-ground salt-water pool and spa with a safety gate. Private, family style gated community.