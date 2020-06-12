All apartments in Indio
Find more places like 83345 Lonesome Dove Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indio, CA
/
83345 Lonesome Dove Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

83345 Lonesome Dove Road

83345 Lonesome Dove Road · (714) 600-9350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indio
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

83345 Lonesome Dove Road, Indio, CA 92203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,999

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3147 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
pool table
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom FULLY FURNISHED Turnkey rental! A second home in the same community is available for a combined 2 home, 10 bedroom rental. There are TV's in every room, a custom pool table, and new pool patio furniture. This corner lot home is located in the coveted community of Shadow Ranch! The home is being offered turn-key furnished with higher end furnishings inside and out! Two Electric Vehicle 210v charging available on property (1 Tesla & 1 for all other Vehicles). COVID-19 restrictions in place requiring minimum 60 day rental until June 20, 2020 per the city of Indio. Thereafter 30 day minimum rental. Pricing is SEASONAL, please contact agent.

Our unique outdoor modern living environment is designed for entertaining. Newly added outdoor Shower. Featuring a covered outdoor dining and living area. The covered patio features a 43" Smart HD TV with cable, ceiling fan and recessed lighting, serene landscape design, modern patio/pool furniture, loungers plus plenty of tanning area. Enjoy the clear blue skies and breathtaking views of the fabulous mountains from the home.Fully stocked with all the kitchen necessities, including GE appliances such as oven, dishwasher, microwave, and a 5 burner gas stove top. Other kitchen goodies include Counter top Ice maker (makes 26 lbs of ice daily), a pantry, coffee maker/grinder, toaster, blender, mixer, spice rack, baking sheets, 20" Black Griddle, roasting Turkey pan, teapot and table settings and glassware for 16 people.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83345 Lonesome Dove Road have any available units?
83345 Lonesome Dove Road has a unit available for $4,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83345 Lonesome Dove Road have?
Some of 83345 Lonesome Dove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83345 Lonesome Dove Road currently offering any rent specials?
83345 Lonesome Dove Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83345 Lonesome Dove Road pet-friendly?
No, 83345 Lonesome Dove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 83345 Lonesome Dove Road offer parking?
No, 83345 Lonesome Dove Road does not offer parking.
Does 83345 Lonesome Dove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83345 Lonesome Dove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83345 Lonesome Dove Road have a pool?
Yes, 83345 Lonesome Dove Road has a pool.
Does 83345 Lonesome Dove Road have accessible units?
No, 83345 Lonesome Dove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 83345 Lonesome Dove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83345 Lonesome Dove Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 83345 Lonesome Dove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 83345 Lonesome Dove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 83345 Lonesome Dove Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indio 1 BedroomsIndio 2 Bedrooms
Indio Apartments with GymIndio Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Indio Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Desert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CA
Banning, CAYucca Valley, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity