83345 Lonesome Dove Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool pool table

5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom FULLY FURNISHED Turnkey rental! A second home in the same community is available for a combined 2 home, 10 bedroom rental. There are TV's in every room, a custom pool table, and new pool patio furniture. This corner lot home is located in the coveted community of Shadow Ranch! The home is being offered turn-key furnished with higher end furnishings inside and out! Two Electric Vehicle 210v charging available on property (1 Tesla & 1 for all other Vehicles). COVID-19 restrictions in place requiring minimum 60 day rental until June 20, 2020 per the city of Indio. Thereafter 30 day minimum rental. Pricing is SEASONAL, please contact agent.



Our unique outdoor modern living environment is designed for entertaining. Newly added outdoor Shower. Featuring a covered outdoor dining and living area. The covered patio features a 43" Smart HD TV with cable, ceiling fan and recessed lighting, serene landscape design, modern patio/pool furniture, loungers plus plenty of tanning area. Enjoy the clear blue skies and breathtaking views of the fabulous mountains from the home.Fully stocked with all the kitchen necessities, including GE appliances such as oven, dishwasher, microwave, and a 5 burner gas stove top. Other kitchen goodies include Counter top Ice maker (makes 26 lbs of ice daily), a pantry, coffee maker/grinder, toaster, blender, mixer, spice rack, baking sheets, 20" Black Griddle, roasting Turkey pan, teapot and table settings and glassware for 16 people.