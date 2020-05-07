82803 Spirit Mountain Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

(Booked November 2019-March 2020, April Available at a premium Rate) With an East Facing Rear Yard with Pool & Mountain Views! Located inside the gates of Trilogy at The Polo Club, this upgraded St. Tropez plan is designed to maximize indoor/outdoor living. The professionally landscaped rear yard is oversized offers a covered patio, relaxing spool, and view of the Santa Rosa Mountains. The kitchen opens to the great room & boasts custom Granite countertops, a large center island & stainless steel Jenn Air appliances. Wood tile extends throughout the common areas. The large master suite features a dual sink vanity & walk-in closet. Additional options include upgraded base molding, designer lighting, custom entry door, window coverings & much more. There is a large open Green Belt across the street. This home is a great Seasonal Rental.