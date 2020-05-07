All apartments in Indio
Find more places like 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indio, CA
/
82803 Spirit Mountain Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:57 PM

82803 Spirit Mountain Drive

82803 Spirit Mountain Dr · (909) 225-7631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indio
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

82803 Spirit Mountain Dr, Indio, CA 92201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1437 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
(Booked November 2019-March 2020, April Available at a premium Rate) With an East Facing Rear Yard with Pool & Mountain Views! Located inside the gates of Trilogy at The Polo Club, this upgraded St. Tropez plan is designed to maximize indoor/outdoor living. The professionally landscaped rear yard is oversized offers a covered patio, relaxing spool, and view of the Santa Rosa Mountains. The kitchen opens to the great room & boasts custom Granite countertops, a large center island & stainless steel Jenn Air appliances. Wood tile extends throughout the common areas. The large master suite features a dual sink vanity & walk-in closet. Additional options include upgraded base molding, designer lighting, custom entry door, window coverings & much more. There is a large open Green Belt across the street. This home is a great Seasonal Rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive have any available units?
82803 Spirit Mountain Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive have?
Some of 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
82803 Spirit Mountain Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive offer parking?
No, 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive does not offer parking.
Does 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive has a pool.
Does 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 82803 Spirit Mountain Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indio 1 BedroomsIndio 2 Bedrooms
Indio Apartments with GymIndio Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Indio Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Desert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CA
Banning, CAYucca Valley, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity