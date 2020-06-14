82771 Rosewood Drive

Amenities

(Booked January-March 2020 All others months available April at a Premium Rate)This beautiful new Muros plan offers two bedroom two baths plus office. Located near PGA West and Downtown La Quinta. The home is within the gated community of Trilogy at the Polo Club. Renters have access to the members-only Polo Club, a brand-new 25,000 square foot multi-million dollar masterpiece which includes award winning June's Kitchen Restaurant and Bar that offers Lunch, happy hour and dinner with delicious food and drinks. A fitness center with yoga and trainer led classes, swimming pools, pickle ball, tennis and daily events. The perfect location for your vacation!