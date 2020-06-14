All apartments in Indio
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

82771 Rosewood Drive

82771 Rosewood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

82771 Rosewood Dr, Indio, CA 92201

Amenities

(Booked January-March 2020 All others months available April at a Premium Rate)This beautiful new Muros plan offers two bedroom two baths plus office. Located near PGA West and Downtown La Quinta. The home is within the gated community of Trilogy at the Polo Club. Renters have access to the members-only Polo Club, a brand-new 25,000 square foot multi-million dollar masterpiece which includes award winning June's Kitchen Restaurant and Bar that offers Lunch, happy hour and dinner with delicious food and drinks. A fitness center with yoga and trainer led classes, swimming pools, pickle ball, tennis and daily events. The perfect location for your vacation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82771 Rosewood Drive have any available units?
82771 Rosewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indio, CA.
What amenities does 82771 Rosewood Drive have?
Some of 82771 Rosewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82771 Rosewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
82771 Rosewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82771 Rosewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 82771 Rosewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 82771 Rosewood Drive offer parking?
No, 82771 Rosewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 82771 Rosewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82771 Rosewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82771 Rosewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 82771 Rosewood Drive has a pool.
Does 82771 Rosewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 82771 Rosewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 82771 Rosewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82771 Rosewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 82771 Rosewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 82771 Rosewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

