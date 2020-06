Amenities

stled behind the gates of the legendary Indian Palms Country Club, this Plan 1 boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a large den. Situated on cul de sac with views of the common area landscape. This home is Move in Ready. Tenants are allowed to enjoy tennis, Pickle and Bocce ball courts, community pools and spas. There is an active Lifestyle fitness center with assorted exercise and Yoga classes. 27 holes of golf with reasonable membership rates.A full service restaurant and bar along with a boutique style hotel for your guests. Welcome to the neighborhood!