Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Designer Furnished 'Refresh' Model Featuring nearly 2, 000 Sq. Ft. with 2BR/2BA+Den & Office/Smart Space...This is a SHOW STOPPER. The popular 'Refresh' Model lives large with no wasted space, open great room floor plan and nice bedroom separation between Master Suite with King Bed and Guest Bedroom with Queen Bed. Cozy Den and convenient Smart Space with two desk areas located off the entry. The sunny outdoor living space with low maintenance desertscape & bubbling water feature creates a serene setting overlooking the grassy park area with no rooftops obstructing your view. Make this house your HOME for the SEASON! Come Enjoy The Trilogy Life Today! Tenant pays $150 seasonal membership transfer for use of all facilities and amenities. Subject to change. Tenant to verify. Call for rates and availability.