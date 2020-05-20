82600 Chino Canyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come enjoy easy desert living in this lovely Monaco floor plan that can only be found at Trilogy Polo Club. The home has an open floor plan with great room, large dining area, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and separate den/office. The bright, open kitchen has granite slab counters, custom backsplash, upgraded stainless appliances, and breakfast nook. The master has dual vanities, custom tile backsplash, glass step-in shower and large walk-in closet. Extras include separate laundry room, ceiling fans throughout and 2-car garage. Outside, enjoy the covered patio and tastefully designed desert landscaped backyard.