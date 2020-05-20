All apartments in Indio
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:40 AM

82600 Chino Canyon Drive

82600 Chino Canyon Dr · (909) 225-7631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

82600 Chino Canyon Dr, Indio, CA 92201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come enjoy easy desert living in this lovely Monaco floor plan that can only be found at Trilogy Polo Club. The home has an open floor plan with great room, large dining area, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and separate den/office. The bright, open kitchen has granite slab counters, custom backsplash, upgraded stainless appliances, and breakfast nook. The master has dual vanities, custom tile backsplash, glass step-in shower and large walk-in closet. Extras include separate laundry room, ceiling fans throughout and 2-car garage. Outside, enjoy the covered patio and tastefully designed desert landscaped backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82600 Chino Canyon Drive have any available units?
82600 Chino Canyon Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82600 Chino Canyon Drive have?
Some of 82600 Chino Canyon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82600 Chino Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
82600 Chino Canyon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82600 Chino Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 82600 Chino Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 82600 Chino Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 82600 Chino Canyon Drive does offer parking.
Does 82600 Chino Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82600 Chino Canyon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82600 Chino Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 82600 Chino Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 82600 Chino Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 82600 Chino Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 82600 Chino Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82600 Chino Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 82600 Chino Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 82600 Chino Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
