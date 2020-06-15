All apartments in Indio
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2

82145 Valencia Avenue · (760) 687-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

82145 Valencia Avenue, Indio, CA 92201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
courtyard
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
Nice One bedroom in Indio! - More pictures coming soon. Unit has been completely renovated with new kitchen, new paint, new bathroom. Unit features tile floor throughout and a spacious walk in closet. This unit is located in a complex featuring off-street parking and common courtyard. Unit is located only a short driving distance you will find grocery shopping, restaurants, coffee shops and anything else you need! You don't want to miss this one! Interior photos coming soon.

Please call Real Property Management at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.

All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Filings, No Previous Felonies.

*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5616047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 have any available units?
82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 have?
Some of 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
