82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2

Amenities

parking recently renovated walk in closets coffee bar courtyard

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard parking

Nice One bedroom in Indio! - More pictures coming soon. Unit has been completely renovated with new kitchen, new paint, new bathroom. Unit features tile floor throughout and a spacious walk in closet. This unit is located in a complex featuring off-street parking and common courtyard. Unit is located only a short driving distance you will find grocery shopping, restaurants, coffee shops and anything else you need! You don't want to miss this one! Interior photos coming soon.



Please call Real Property Management at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.



All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Filings, No Previous Felonies.



*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5616047)