Indio, CA
81648 Avenida De Baile
81648 Avenida De Baile

81648 Avenida De Baile · (442) 227-2030
Location

81648 Avenida De Baile, Indio, CA 92203
Sun City Shadow Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
2 bed - 2 Bath Home in Sun City Shadow Hills, a 55+ Community! Granite kitchen with breakfast bar.

There is a dining area and an open great room. The master bedroom is large with room for seating area or desk. Bathroom has dual vanities, shower and nice walk-in closet. The second bedroom has a bathroom near it with a walk-in bath. Large Laundry room. Dining area is a Breakfast Nook. Nice sized Backyard with extended Patio concrete. The landscaping is very nice in front and in back owners have extended the patio.

This popular adult community offers 36 holes of golf, state of the art fitness centers, restaurant, tennis, pickle ball, bocce & numerous clubs & social activities. There are 2 clubhouses, 1 w/an indoor pool! Enjoy tennis, bocce, billiards, special events & so much more! There is an 18 hole Championship course and an 18 hole Par 3 golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81648 Avenida De Baile have any available units?
81648 Avenida De Baile has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81648 Avenida De Baile have?
Some of 81648 Avenida De Baile's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81648 Avenida De Baile currently offering any rent specials?
81648 Avenida De Baile isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81648 Avenida De Baile pet-friendly?
Yes, 81648 Avenida De Baile is pet friendly.
Does 81648 Avenida De Baile offer parking?
No, 81648 Avenida De Baile does not offer parking.
Does 81648 Avenida De Baile have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81648 Avenida De Baile offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81648 Avenida De Baile have a pool?
Yes, 81648 Avenida De Baile has a pool.
Does 81648 Avenida De Baile have accessible units?
No, 81648 Avenida De Baile does not have accessible units.
Does 81648 Avenida De Baile have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81648 Avenida De Baile has units with dishwashers.
Does 81648 Avenida De Baile have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 81648 Avenida De Baile has units with air conditioning.
