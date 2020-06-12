81648 Avenida De Baile

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool pool table hot tub tennis court

2 bed - 2 Bath Home in Sun City Shadow Hills, a 55+ Community! Granite kitchen with breakfast bar.



There is a dining area and an open great room. The master bedroom is large with room for seating area or desk. Bathroom has dual vanities, shower and nice walk-in closet. The second bedroom has a bathroom near it with a walk-in bath. Large Laundry room. Dining area is a Breakfast Nook. Nice sized Backyard with extended Patio concrete. The landscaping is very nice in front and in back owners have extended the patio.



This popular adult community offers 36 holes of golf, state of the art fitness centers, restaurant, tennis, pickle ball, bocce & numerous clubs & social activities. There are 2 clubhouses, 1 w/an indoor pool! Enjoy tennis, bocce, billiards, special events & so much more! There is an 18 hole Championship course and an 18 hole Par 3 golf course.